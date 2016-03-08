Mar 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.97 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.81/7.90 7.86 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.31 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.05/7.11 7.08 6 MONTHS 6.93/6.97 6.95 9 MONTHS 6.93/6.96 6.95 1 YEAR 6.93/6.95 6.94 2 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 3 YEARS 6.74/6.77 6.76 4 YEARS 6.78/6.81 6.80 5 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 7 YEARS 6.76/6.84 6.80 10 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)