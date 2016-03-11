BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.99 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.02 7.99 2 MONTHS 7.34/7.40 7.37 3 MONTHS 7.12/7.16 7.14 6 MONTHS 6.96/6.99 6.98 9 MONTHS 6.95/6.98 6.97 1 YEAR 6.95/6.96 6.96 2 YEARS 6.76/6.77 6.77 3 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 4 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 5 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 7 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 10 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243