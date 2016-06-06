BUZZ-Taro Pharmaceutical: Shares down after Q4 revenue miss
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
Jun 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.59 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49 2 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49 3 MONTHS 6.49/6.52 6.51 6 MONTHS 6.55/6.59 6.57 9 MONTHS 6.60/6.63 6.62 1 YEAR 6.65/6.67 6.66 2 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57 3 YEARS 6.61/6.63 6.62 4 YEARS 6.69/6.71 6.70 5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 7 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
** Generic drug maker's shares fall as much as 5.9 pct to $105.70; biggest intraday pct drop in more than 5 months
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.