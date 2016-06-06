Jun 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.59 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49 2 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49 3 MONTHS 6.49/6.52 6.51 6 MONTHS 6.55/6.59 6.57 9 MONTHS 6.60/6.63 6.62 1 YEAR 6.65/6.67 6.66 2 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57 3 YEARS 6.61/6.63 6.62 4 YEARS 6.69/6.71 6.70 5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 7 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)