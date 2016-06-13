Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.61 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.49/6.53 6.51 2 MONTHS 6.47/6.52 6.50 3 MONTHS 6.51/6.54 6.53 6 MONTHS 6.59/6.61 6.60 9 MONTHS 6.63/6.66 6.65 1 YEAR 6.68/6.70 6.69 2 YEARS 6.59/6.61 6.60 3 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 4 YEARS 6.71/6.73 6.72 5 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77 7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 10 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)