Jun 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.60 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.49/6.53 6.51 2 MONTHS 6.46/6.51 6.49 3 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52 6 MONTHS 6.58/6.60 6.59 9 MONTHS 6.63/6.65 6.64 1 YEAR 6.68/6.70 6.69 2 YEARS 6.59/6.61 6.60 3 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 4 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78 7 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74 10 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)