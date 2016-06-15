Jun 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.60 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.49/6.53 6.51
2 MONTHS 6.46/6.51 6.49
3 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52
6 MONTHS 6.58/6.60 6.59
9 MONTHS 6.63/6.65 6.64
1 YEAR 6.68/6.70 6.69
2 YEARS 6.59/6.61 6.60
3 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66
4 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73
5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78
7 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74
10 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
