Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
Jun 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.60 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.48/6.53 6.51 2 MONTHS 6.46/6.52 6.49 3 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52 6 MONTHS 6.57/6.60 6.59 9 MONTHS 6.62/6.65 6.64 1 YEAR 6.68/6.70 6.69 2 YEARS 6.58/6.60 6.59 3 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65 4 YEARS 6.70/6.73 6.72 5 YEARS 6.75/6.78 6.77 7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 10 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
May 17 Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,242.92 per ounce by 0059 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 3 at $1,244.70. It rose about 0.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day p