Jun 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.61 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48 2 MONTHS 6.45/6.48 6.47 3 MONTHS 6.49/6.53 6.51 6 MONTHS 6.57/6.61 6.59 9 MONTHS 6.63/6.66 6.65 1 YEAR 6.68/6.70 6.69 2 YEARS 6.58/6.61 6.60 3 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 4 YEARS 6.72/6.75 6.74 5 YEARS 6.81/6.82 6.82 7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)