Jun 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.61 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48
2 MONTHS 6.45/6.48 6.47
3 MONTHS 6.49/6.53 6.51
6 MONTHS 6.57/6.61 6.59
9 MONTHS 6.63/6.66 6.65
1 YEAR 6.68/6.70 6.69
2 YEARS 6.58/6.61 6.60
3 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65
4 YEARS 6.72/6.75 6.74
5 YEARS 6.81/6.82 6.82
7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)