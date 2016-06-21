Jun 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.60 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.44/6.48 6.46 2 MONTHS 6.44/6.47 6.46 3 MONTHS 6.48/6.52 6.50 6 MONTHS 6.57/6.60 6.59 9 MONTHS 6.62/6.65 6.64 1 YEAR 6.67/6.68 6.68 2 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 3 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 4 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 5 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)