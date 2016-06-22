Jun 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.58 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.42/6.47 6.45 2 MONTHS 6.41/6.46 6.44 3 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49 6 MONTHS 6.55/6.58 6.57 9 MONTHS 6.59/6.63 6.61 1 YEAR 6.63/6.66 6.65 2 YEARS 6.53/6.56 6.55 3 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 4 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71 5 YEARS 6.76/6.79 6.78 7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 10 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)