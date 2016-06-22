Jun 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.58 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.42/6.47 6.45
2 MONTHS 6.41/6.46 6.44
3 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49
6 MONTHS 6.55/6.58 6.57
9 MONTHS 6.59/6.63 6.61
1 YEAR 6.63/6.66 6.65
2 YEARS 6.53/6.56 6.55
3 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61
4 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71
5 YEARS 6.76/6.79 6.78
7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73
10 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
