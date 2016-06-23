Jun 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.57 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44 2 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43 3 MONTHS 6.47/6.50 6.49 6 MONTHS 6.54/6.57 6.56 9 MONTHS 6.58/6.60 6.59 1 YEAR 6.62/6.64 6.63 2 YEARS 6.52/6.54 6.53 3 YEARS 6.57/6.60 6.59 4 YEARS 6.67/6.70 6.69 5 YEARS 6.75/6.78 6.77 7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)