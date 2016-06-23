Jun 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.57 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44
2 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43
3 MONTHS 6.47/6.50 6.49
6 MONTHS 6.54/6.57 6.56
9 MONTHS 6.58/6.60 6.59
1 YEAR 6.62/6.64 6.63
2 YEARS 6.52/6.54 6.53
3 YEARS 6.57/6.60 6.59
4 YEARS 6.67/6.70 6.69
5 YEARS 6.75/6.78 6.77
7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
