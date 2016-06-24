Jun 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.53 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44
2 MONTHS 6.41/6.44 6.43
3 MONTHS 6.48/6.51 6.50
6 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52
9 MONTHS 6.53/6.56 6.55
1 YEAR 6.57/6.58 6.58
2 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46
3 YEARS 6.50/6.52 6.51
4 YEARS 6.59/6.61 6.60
5 YEARS 6.67/6.68 6.68
7 YEARS 6.59/6.67 6.63
10 YEARS 6.59/6.67 6.63
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
