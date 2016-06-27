Jun 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.52 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.39/6.44 6.42 2 MONTHS 6.40/6.44 6.42 3 MONTHS 6.46/6.49 6.48 6 MONTHS 6.49/6.52 6.51 9 MONTHS 6.50/6.54 6.52 1 YEAR 6.53/6.55 6.54 2 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43 3 YEARS 6.46/6.49 6.48 4 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 5 YEARS 6.62/6.64 6.63 7 YEARS 6.54/6.62 6.58 10 YEARS 6.54/6.62 6.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)