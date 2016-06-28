Jun 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.52 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.41/6.44 6.43 2 MONTHS 6.41/6.44 6.43 3 MONTHS 6.47/6.50 6.49 6 MONTHS 6.50/6.52 6.51 9 MONTHS 6.52/6.54 6.53 1 YEAR 6.56/6.57 6.57 2 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 3 YEARS 6.50/6.51 6.51 4 YEARS 6.57/6.60 6.59 5 YEARS 6.66/6.67 6.67 7 YEARS 6.58/6.66 6.62 10 YEARS 6.58/6.66 6.62 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)