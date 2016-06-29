BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.52 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.39/6.43 6.41 2 MONTHS 6.39/6.43 6.41 3 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48 6 MONTHS 6.48/6.52 6.50 9 MONTHS 6.51/6.54 6.53 1 YEAR 6.54/6.56 6.55 2 YEARS 6.43/6.45 6.44 3 YEARS 6.47/6.49 6.48 4 YEARS 6.54/6.57 6.56 5 YEARS 6.63/6.65 6.64 7 YEARS 6.55/6.63 6.59 10 YEARS 6.55/6.63 6.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 17 Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.