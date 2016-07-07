Jul 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.46 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.36/6.40 6.38
2 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37
3 MONTHS 6.43/6.45 6.44
6 MONTHS 6.43/6.46 6.45
9 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52
1 YEAR 6.51/6.52 6.52
2 YEARS 6.38/6.39 6.39
3 YEARS 6.41/6.42 6.42
4 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50
5 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56
7 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52
10 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)