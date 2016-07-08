Jul 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.46 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.38/6.43 6.41 2 MONTHS 6.36/6.41 6.39 3 MONTHS 6.43/6.47 6.45 6 MONTHS 6.43/6.46 6.45 9 MONTHS 6.51/6.54 6.53 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.38/6.39 6.39 3 YEARS 6.40/6.43 6.42 4 YEARS 6.48/6.51 6.50 5 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 7 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52 10 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 9 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)