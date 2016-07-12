Jul 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.45 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.39/6.44 6.42 2 MONTHS 6.37/6.41 6.39 3 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 6 MONTHS 6.41/6.45 6.43 9 MONTHS 6.49/6.52 6.51 1 YEAR 6.45/6.48 6.47 2 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35 3 YEARS 6.36/6.39 6.38 4 YEARS 6.44/6.47 6.46 5 YEARS 6.52/6.54 6.53 7 YEARS 6.44/6.52 6.48 10 YEARS 6.44/6.52 6.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)