Jul 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.43 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.39/6.43 6.41 2 MONTHS 6.39/6.42 6.41 3 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 6 MONTHS 6.41/6.43 6.42 9 MONTHS 6.47/6.49 6.48 1 YEAR 6.44/6.45 6.45 2 YEARS 6.31/6.33 6.32 3 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35 4 YEARS 6.43/6.45 6.44 5 YEARS 6.50/6.51 6.51 7 YEARS 6.42/6.50 6.46 10 YEARS 6.42/6.50 6.46 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)