Jul 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.46 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.38/6.43 6.41 2 MONTHS 6.38/6.42 6.40 3 MONTHS 6.43/6.46 6.45 6 MONTHS 6.42/6.46 6.44 9 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49 1 YEAR 6.46/6.48 6.47 2 YEARS 6.32/6.35 6.34 3 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37 4 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 5 YEARS 6.51/6.53 6.52 7 YEARS 6.45/6.53 6.49 10 YEARS 6.45/6.53 6.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)