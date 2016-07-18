Jul 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.47 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.40/6.43 6.42
2 MONTHS 6.39/6.43 6.41
3 MONTHS 6.45/6.47 6.46
6 MONTHS 6.45/6.47 6.46
9 MONTHS 6.50/6.52 6.51
1 YEAR 6.48/6.50 6.49
2 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37
3 YEARS 6.41/6.42 6.42
4 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50
5 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57
7 YEARS 6.49/6.57 6.53
10 YEARS 6.49/6.57 6.53
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)