Jul 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.49 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.41/6.44 6.43
2 MONTHS 6.40/6.45 6.43
3 MONTHS 6.46/6.49 6.48
6 MONTHS 6.46/6.49 6.48
9 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52
1 YEAR 6.49/6.51 6.50
2 YEARS 6.36/6.38 6.37
3 YEARS 6.41/6.43 6.42
4 YEARS 6.49/6.51 6.50
5 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56
7 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52
10 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)