Jul 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.50 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 2 MONTHS 6.44/6.48 6.46 3 MONTHS 6.47/6.51 6.49 6 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48 9 MONTHS 6.51/6.55 6.53 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.38/6.40 6.39 3 YEARS 6.42/6.45 6.44 4 YEARS 6.48/6.51 6.50 5 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57 7 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52 10 YEARS 6.48/6.56 6.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)