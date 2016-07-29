Jul 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.50 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.41/6.46 6.44
2 MONTHS 6.43/6.48 6.46
3 MONTHS 6.46/6.50 6.48
6 MONTHS 6.47/6.50 6.49
9 MONTHS 6.50/6.53 6.52
1 YEAR 6.48/6.51 6.50
2 YEARS 6.33/6.35 6.34
3 YEARS 6.37/6.39 6.38
4 YEARS 6.42/6.44 6.43
5 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49
7 YEARS 6.38/6.46 6.42
10 YEARS 6.38/6.46 6.42
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
