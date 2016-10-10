Oct 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.40 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.26/6.31 6.29 2 MONTHS 6.31/6.35 6.33 3 MONTHS 6.29/6.33 6.31 6 MONTHS 6.38/6.40 6.39 9 MONTHS 6.37/6.38 6.38 1 YEAR 6.37/6.39 6.38 2 YEARS 6.20/6.21 6.21 3 YEARS 6.21/6.24 6.23 4 YEARS 6.26/6.28 6.27 5 YEARS 6.33/6.35 6.34 7 YEARS 6.22/6.31 6.27 10 YEARS 6.22/6.31 6.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)