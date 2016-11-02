Nov 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.36 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.28/6.33 6.31
2 MONTHS 6.28/6.33 6.31
3 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29
6 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35
9 MONTHS 6.32/6.35 6.34
1 YEAR 6.34/6.35 6.35
2 YEARS 6.18/6.20 6.19
3 YEARS 6.21/6.23 6.22
4 YEARS 6.27/6.29 6.28
5 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35
7 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26
10 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
