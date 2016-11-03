Nov 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.35 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.28/6.32 6.30 2 MONTHS 6.27/6.32 6.30 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.32/6.35 6.34 9 MONTHS 6.32/6.35 6.34 1 YEAR 6.33/6.35 6.34 2 YEARS 6.17/6.20 6.19 3 YEARS 6.21/6.23 6.22 4 YEARS 6.27/6.29 6.28 5 YEARS 6.34/6.36 6.35 7 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 10 YEARS 6.22/6.30 6.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)