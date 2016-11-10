Nov 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.18 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.19/6.25 6.22 2 MONTHS 6.18/6.24 6.21 3 MONTHS 6.11/6.15 6.13 6 MONTHS 6.14/6.18 6.16 9 MONTHS 6.13/6.17 6.15 1 YEAR 6.14/6.17 6.16 2 YEARS 6.00/6.03 6.02 3 YEARS 6.05/6.08 6.07 4 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 5 YEARS 6.21/6.24 6.23 7 YEARS 6.09/6.17 6.13 10 YEARS 6.09/6.17 6.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)