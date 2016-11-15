Nov 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.10 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.07/6.13 6.10 2 MONTHS 6.06/6.14 6.10 3 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 6 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08 9 MONTHS 6.05/6.09 6.07 1 YEAR 6.06/6.08 6.07 2 YEARS 5.95/5.98 5.97 3 YEARS 6.00/6.03 6.02 4 YEARS 6.09/6.12 6.11 5 YEARS 6.18/6.20 6.19 7 YEARS 6.05/6.13 6.09 10 YEARS 6.05/6.13 6.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)