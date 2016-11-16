Nov 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.12 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.07/6.13 6.10 2 MONTHS 6.07/6.14 6.11 3 MONTHS 6.02/6.06 6.04 6 MONTHS 6.08/6.12 6.10 9 MONTHS 6.07/6.11 6.09 1 YEAR 6.08/6.10 6.09 2 YEARS 5.99/6.01 6.00 3 YEARS 6.04/6.07 6.06 4 YEARS 6.12/6.15 6.14 5 YEARS 6.20/6.22 6.21 7 YEARS 6.06/6.14 6.10 10 YEARS 6.06/6.14 6.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)