Nov 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.14 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.09/6.14 6.12
2 MONTHS 6.09/6.14 6.12
3 MONTHS 6.06/6.10 6.08
6 MONTHS 6.10/6.14 6.12
9 MONTHS 6.10/6.13 6.12
1 YEAR 6.10/6.13 6.12
2 YEARS 5.98/6.01 6.00
3 YEARS 6.04/6.06 6.05
4 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14
5 YEARS 6.22/6.24 6.23
7 YEARS 6.09/6.17 6.13
10 YEARS 6.09/6.17 6.13
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)