Nov 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.07 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.11 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.03/6.09 6.06 3 MONTHS 6.00/6.05 6.03 6 MONTHS 6.03/6.07 6.05 9 MONTHS 6.01/6.04 6.03 1 YEAR 6.02/6.04 6.03 2 YEARS 5.89/5.92 5.91 3 YEARS 5.95/5.97 5.96 4 YEARS 6.04/6.06 6.05 5 YEARS 6.12/6.14 6.13 7 YEARS 5.99/6.07 6.03 10 YEARS 5.99/6.07 6.03 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)