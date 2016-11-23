Nov 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 5.97 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.00/6.05 6.03
2 MONTHS 5.97/6.01 5.99
3 MONTHS 5.96/5.99 5.98
6 MONTHS 5.93/5.97 5.95
9 MONTHS 5.95/5.98 5.97
1 YEAR 5.96/5.98 5.97
2 YEARS 5.84/5.86 5.85
3 YEARS 5.90/5.92 5.91
4 YEARS 6.00/6.02 6.01
5 YEARS 6.09/6.12 6.11
7 YEARS 5.96/6.04 6.00
10 YEARS 5.96/6.04 6.00
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
