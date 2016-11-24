Nov 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 5.91 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 5.94/6.00 5.97
2 MONTHS 5.92/5.97 5.95
3 MONTHS 5.88/5.93 5.91
6 MONTHS 5.88/5.91 5.90
9 MONTHS 5.86/5.90 5.88
1 YEAR 5.87/5.89 5.88
2 YEARS 5.74/5.76 5.75
3 YEARS 5.80/5.82 5.81
4 YEARS 5.90/5.93 5.92
5 YEARS 6.01/6.03 6.02
7 YEARS 5.87/5.95 5.91
10 YEARS 5.87/5.95 5.91
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
