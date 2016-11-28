Nov 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.06 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.05/6.10 6.08
2 MONTHS 6.04/6.09 6.07
3 MONTHS 6.03/6.07 6.05
6 MONTHS 6.03/6.06 6.05
9 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04
1 YEAR 6.03/6.05 6.04
2 YEARS 5.87/5.88 5.88
3 YEARS 5.92/5.94 5.93
4 YEARS 6.01/6.03 6.02
5 YEARS 6.10/6.12 6.11
7 YEARS 5.97/6.05 6.01
10 YEARS 5.97/6.05 6.01
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)