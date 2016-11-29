Nov 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.06 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.05/6.10 6.08 2 MONTHS 6.05/6.10 6.08 3 MONTHS 6.03/6.08 6.06 6 MONTHS 6.03/6.06 6.05 9 MONTHS 6.02/6.05 6.04 1 YEAR 6.03/6.05 6.04 2 YEARS 5.87/5.89 5.88 3 YEARS 5.92/5.94 5.93 4 YEARS 6.02/6.04 6.03 5 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12 7 YEARS 5.98/6.06 6.02 10 YEARS 5.98/6.06 6.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)