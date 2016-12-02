Dec 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.02 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 5.99/6.02 6.01 2 MONTHS 5.97/6.03 6.00 3 MONTHS 6.00/6.03 6.02 6 MONTHS 5.99/6.02 6.01 9 MONTHS 5.99/6.01 6.00 1 YEAR 5.99/6.01 6.00 2 YEARS 5.83/5.84 5.84 3 YEARS 5.90/5.92 5.91 4 YEARS 5.99/6.01 6.00 5 YEARS 6.09/6.10 6.10 7 YEARS 5.95/6.03 5.99 10 YEARS 5.95/6.03 5.99 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)