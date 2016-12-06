Dec 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.00 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 5.94/5.99 5.97 2 MONTHS 5.95/6.00 5.98 3 MONTHS 5.95/6.00 5.98 6 MONTHS 5.96/6.00 5.98 9 MONTHS 5.95/5.99 5.97 1 YEAR 5.96/5.97 5.97 2 YEARS 5.80/5.82 5.81 3 YEARS 5.87/5.89 5.88 4 YEARS 5.96/5.98 5.97 5 YEARS 6.06/6.08 6.07 7 YEARS 5.92/6.00 5.96 10 YEARS 5.92/6.00 5.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)