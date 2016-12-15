Dec 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.25 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25
2 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26
3 MONTHS 6.25/6.29 6.27
6 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24
9 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24
1 YEAR 6.21/6.22 6.22
2 YEARS 6.03/6.04 6.04
3 YEARS 6.11/6.12 6.12
4 YEARS 6.21/6.22 6.22
5 YEARS 6.30/6.31 6.31
7 YEARS 6.15/6.23 6.19
10 YEARS 6.15/6.23 6.19
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
