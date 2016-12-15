Dec 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.25 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.28 6.26 3 MONTHS 6.25/6.29 6.27 6 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24 9 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 1 YEAR 6.21/6.22 6.22 2 YEARS 6.03/6.04 6.04 3 YEARS 6.11/6.12 6.12 4 YEARS 6.21/6.22 6.22 5 YEARS 6.30/6.31 6.31 7 YEARS 6.15/6.23 6.19 10 YEARS 6.15/6.23 6.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)