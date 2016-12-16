Dec 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.25 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26
2 MONTHS 6.24/6.29 6.27
3 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26
6 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23
9 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23
1 YEAR 6.20/6.22 6.21
2 YEARS 6.02/6.04 6.03
3 YEARS 6.10/6.12 6.11
4 YEARS 6.19/6.21 6.20
5 YEARS 6.28/6.30 6.29
7 YEARS 6.14/6.22 6.18
10 YEARS 6.14/6.22 6.18
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
