Jan 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.20 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.25 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.18/6.23 6.21 3 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 6 MONTHS 6.19/6.20 6.20 9 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 1 YEAR 6.15/6.16 6.16 2 YEARS 5.98/6.00 5.99 3 YEARS 6.05/6.06 6.06 4 YEARS 6.12/6.14 6.13 5 YEARS 6.21/6.23 6.22 7 YEARS 6.07/6.15 6.11 10 YEARS 6.07/6.15 6.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)