Jan 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.22 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.25 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 3 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 6 MONTHS 6.19/6.22 6.21 9 MONTHS 6.19/6.21 6.20 1 YEAR 6.17/6.19 6.18 2 YEARS 5.99/6.01 6.00 3 YEARS 6.06/6.08 6.07 4 YEARS 6.15/6.17 6.16 5 YEARS 6.25/6.26 6.26 7 YEARS 6.11/6.19 6.15 10 YEARS 6.11/6.19 6.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)