Jan 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.21 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.26 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.20/6.24 6.22 3 MONTHS 6.31/6.35 6.33 6 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 9 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18 1 YEAR 6.16/6.18 6.17 2 YEARS 5.98/6.00 5.99 3 YEARS 6.05/6.06 6.06 4 YEARS 6.14/6.15 6.15 5 YEARS 6.22/6.24 6.23 7 YEARS 6.10/6.18 6.14 10 YEARS 6.10/6.18 6.14 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)