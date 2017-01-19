Jan 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.22 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.17/6.22 6.20 2 MONTHS 6.16/6.21 6.19 3 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 6 MONTHS 6.19/6.22 6.21 9 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21 1 YEAR 6.19/6.22 6.21 2 YEARS 6.04/6.07 6.06 3 YEARS 6.09/6.12 6.11 4 YEARS 6.20/6.22 6.21 5 YEARS 6.29/6.31 6.30 7 YEARS 6.15/6.23 6.19 10 YEARS 6.15/6.23 6.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)