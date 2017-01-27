Jan 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.20 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.14/6.18 6.16 2 MONTHS 6.13/6.17 6.15 3 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 6 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19 9 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 1 YEAR 6.18/6.20 6.19 2 YEARS 6.03/6.05 6.04 3 YEARS 6.08/6.11 6.10 4 YEARS 6.19/6.22 6.21 5 YEARS 6.30/6.31 6.31 7 YEARS 6.16/6.24 6.20 10 YEARS 6.16/6.24 6.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)