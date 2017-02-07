Feb 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.19 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.09/6.15 6.12
2 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26
3 MONTHS 6.18/6.22 6.20
6 MONTHS 6.16/6.19 6.18
9 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19
1 YEAR 6.18/6.20 6.19
2 YEARS 6.05/6.07 6.06
3 YEARS 6.12/6.14 6.13
4 YEARS 6.23/6.25 6.24
5 YEARS 6.33/6.35 6.34
7 YEARS 6.22/6.28 6.25
10 YEARS 6.22/6.28 6.25
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
