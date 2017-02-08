Feb 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.37 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.37/6.42 6.40 3 MONTHS 6.32/6.36 6.34 6 MONTHS 6.33/6.37 6.35 9 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 1 YEAR 6.38/6.40 6.39 2 YEARS 6.28/6.30 6.29 3 YEARS 6.35/6.36 6.36 4 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 5 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 7 YEARS 6.45/6.53 6.49 10 YEARS 6.45/6.53 6.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)