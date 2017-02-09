Feb 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.40 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.37/6.42 6.40 3 MONTHS 6.33/6.37 6.35 6 MONTHS 6.36/6.40 6.38 9 MONTHS 6.38/6.42 6.40 1 YEAR 6.40/6.42 6.41 2 YEARS 6.36/6.37 6.37 3 YEARS 6.45/6.47 6.46 4 YEARS 6.57/6.59 6.58 5 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 7 YEARS 6.59/6.66 6.63 10 YEARS 6.58/6.65 6.62 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)