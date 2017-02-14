Feb 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.40 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.28 6.26 2 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 3 MONTHS 6.33/6.36 6.35 6 MONTHS 6.36/6.40 6.38 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.42 6.41 1 YEAR 6.41/6.42 6.42 2 YEARS 6.35/6.37 6.36 3 YEARS 6.44/6.46 6.45 4 YEARS 6.56/6.58 6.57 5 YEARS 6.66/6.68 6.67 7 YEARS 6.60/6.66 6.63 10 YEARS 6.60/6.66 6.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)