Feb 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.37 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.31/6.36 6.34 3 MONTHS 6.31/6.34 6.33 6 MONTHS 6.34/6.37 6.36 9 MONTHS 6.39/6.42 6.41 1 YEAR 6.42/6.44 6.43 2 YEARS 6.38/6.40 6.39 3 YEARS 6.48/6.50 6.49 4 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 5 YEARS 6.70/6.73 6.72 7 YEARS 6.66/6.73 6.70 10 YEARS 6.65/6.73 6.69 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)