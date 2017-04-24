Apr 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.37 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.21/6.24 6.23 2 MONTHS 6.24/6.26 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.27/6.30 6.29 6 MONTHS 6.35/6.37 6.36 9 MONTHS 6.41/6.43 6.42 1 YEAR 6.48/6.49 6.49 2 YEARS 6.47/6.49 6.48 3 YEARS 6.55/6.57 6.56 4 YEARS 6.65/6.66 6.66 5 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 7 YEARS 6.72/6.79 6.76 10 YEARS 6.72/6.79 6.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)